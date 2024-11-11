Dino Polska Reports LFL Sales Growth Of 4.9% In 9M 2024

Polish retailer Dino Polska has reported like-for-like sales growth of 4.9% in the first nine months of its financial year, to September 2024.

Revenue for the period amounted to PLN 21.5 billion (€5 billion), increasing by 13.5% from one year ago, the company added.

The sales of fresh products generated 39.7% of revenue, including fruit and vegetables, bread, and fresh meat produced by the Agro-Rydzyna meat-processing plant.

Michał Krauze, a member of the management board of Dino Polska, stated, “Every day we focus on ensuring that the offering in Dino stores satisfies consumer needs in a convenient and comprehensive manner.

“At the same time, we attach a lot of attention to offering products at attractive prices. The outcome of these efforts is robust sales growth and a higher number of customer visits. This motivates us to continue the network’s rapid development.”

Other Highlights

As of the end of September, Dino Polska’s store network comprised 2,572 stores – 232 more than one year ago.

Capital expenditure amounted to PLN 1.13 billion (€260 million), while the group’s headcount climbed to 47,100 employees.

In the third quarter, Dino Polska’s LFL sales increased by 2.3%, while revenue amounted to PLN 7.6 billion (€1.8 billion) – up by 10.6%, compared to a year ago.

The retailer opened 69 new stores in the third quarter, and, in the year to date, it has added 167 new stores.

The company has extended its own photo voltaic installations to 93% of its overall network and generated 78 GWh of solar power in the year to date – around 30% more than in the corresponding period of 2023.

In the first half, the company reported revenue growth of 15.1%, year on year, to PLN 13.9 billion (€3.25 million).