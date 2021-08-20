Dino Polska Sees LFL Sales Growth Of 9.5% In First Half

Published on Aug 20 2021 10:58 AM in Retail tagged: Poland / Sales / profit / Dino Polska

Polish retailer Dino Polska has reported a 9.5% like-for-like sales growth in the first half of its financial year.

The group’s total revenue amounted to PLN 6 billion (€1.3 billion), up from PLN 4.7 billion (€1 billion) in the same period last year.

The retailer opened 150 new Dino stores in this period, taking the total number of stores to 1,622.

The growth corresponds to a new Dino store opening in Poland every day in the first half, barring Sundays.

The expansion of its store network created 2,400 new jobs, and at the end of June, it had more than 28,200 employees.

'Ramping Up Investments'

Management board member of Dino Polska S.A., Michał Krauze, commented, “We are well-poised to maintain a high pace of geographic expansion in subsequent quarters. The positive response we observe among consumers to newly-opened Dino stores is a source of great satisfaction and mobilises us to continue growing the network.

“At the same time, we strive for this development to be more and more closely aligned to the natural environment. That is why we are also ramping up our investments in renewable energy sources.”

At the end of June 2021, 628 Dino stores were equipped with photovoltaic installations with a total capacity of nearly 23 megawatts.

In the first of 2021, these stores generated 7 GWh hours of electricity from renewable sources – seven times more than a year ago.

Advertisement

In May of this year, the retailer opened its sixth distribution centre in Sieroniowice in the Opole region and commenced the construction of its seventh distribution centre in Sierpc.

Capital Expenditure

Dino Polska’s total capital expenditure, including the development of its network and logistics base, exceeded PLN 700 million in the first half of 2021, some 63% higher than a year earlier.

The retailer also witnessed an increase in customer base driven by its product offering combined with the convenient location of its stores.

Izabela Biadała, management board member at Dino Polska S.A., stated, “The numbers speak for themselves. In the first half of the year, more than 1 million customers a day on average did their shopping in Dino stores, signifying more than 33% growth versus H1 2020.

“We listen to consumers’ needs and we are constantly working to earn their trust by offering them high-quality products at attractive prices.”

In the first quarter, Dino Polska reported 24.3% year-on-year growth in revenue to PLN2.76 billion (€600 million), driven by like-for-like sales growth and the expansion of its store network.