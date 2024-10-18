Discounter Lidl Relaunches Its Brand In The US

Lidl has announced a new brand campaign in the US, as it seeks to position the business as a ‘winning value grocer [...] offering the highest quality products at the lowest prices.’

The discounter has rolled out a new brand slogan – the Super-EST Market – and teamed up with advertising and design agency MONO to introduce new in-store signage, online videos, billboards, digital displays, and more.

‘Passionate About Quality’

“We’re passionate about the quality and variety of our offerings, and especially how we help shoppers save money,” commented Joel Rampoldt, CEO of Lidl US. “This brand relaunch allows us to reintroduce Lidl US in a big way, especially as we continue to grow our business. We’ve always known how super we are. Now it’s time to spread the word.”

Lidl operates more than 170 stores across nine states on the east coast of the United States, as well as in Washington, DC.

“The Lidl brand is bold and distinctive. It represents a truly bespoke experience that’s only available at our stores,” added Michael Chao, vice-president of marketing at Lidl US. “This new brand campaign communicates all the best parts of the Lidl US shopping experience: the highest quality at the Lidl-est prices.”

Highlighting favourites like 49-cent croissants and premium imported goods, the campaign seeks to emphasise Lidl’s unique assortment and value.

Raising Its Profile

The initiative aims to raise Lidl’s profile in the US market, enhancing customer experience and brand recognition through innovative marketing.

Lidl US first established its headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015. The Schwarz Group-owned retailer operates more than 12,000 stores around the world and is active in 32 countries.