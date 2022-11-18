Discover Next-Generation Lighting At EuroShop 2023

Climate change and the energy crisis are present-day challenges that retailers across all investment sectors must address – using the latest digital technologies and innovative products. This applies particularly to store lighting, one of the biggest energy consumers in food retail.

At EuroShop – The World’s No. 1 Retail Trade Fair – held in Düsseldorf from 26 February to 2 March 2023, companies exhibiting in the Dimension Lighting exhibition in Hall 9 will showcase their concepts and ideas for the sustainable, energy-efficient illumination of the retail space. This Dimension is designed, among other things, to drive the energy transition in the retail sector.

High efficiency and markedly lower prices for LEDs, however, have contributed to a curious situation – the energy-potential of LEDs is still far from sufficiently exploited. On the one hand, this can be attributed to poor light planning and high-waste LED application. Currently however, store operators can no longer afford this in the wake of digital change and scarce energy resources.

A different mindset is needed to take energy savings to the next level. This is why this topic is as important as ever for the store lighting exhibitors at EuroShop, as well as for retailers, light planners and architects.

Light quality and smart lighting must increasingly feature as the two pillars of contemporary lighting technology in retail landscapes both on a national and international level; and with a special sense of urgency as light planners and luminaire manufacturers highlight. This is why exhibitors will also leverage the trade fair to raise even greater awareness and develop know-how regarding smart control systems and the quality of lighting technology.

Putting Lighting Centre Stage

For many retailers, refurbishing their lighting systems continues to be centre stage. Lighting experts stress time and again that refurbishing conventional illumination solutions with LED luminaires can save as much as 50% energy costs while reducing environmental burdens at the same time.

However, if LED lighting is also combined with light management systems and sensors – such as movement or daylight sensors – the energy-saving potential can even be substantially higher.

From the sector’s perspective, store lighting – as the most powerful emotional and especially flexible tool – has a particular role to play in staging products and bricks-and-mortar retail spaces. At the same time, digital illumination also offers the right infrastructure to blend the physical and digital worlds into one holistic and unique experience.

Smart Lighting Solutions

This means smart lighting solutions are another ace up retailers’ sleeves – during the digital transformation they help them to stay more attractive than their rapidly growing online competitors.

Smart lighting technology also increasingly blurs the borders between online and offline retail. Omnichannelling as a key component of the customer experience substantially strengthens the competitiveness of offline retailers versus their online counterparts. The advantage of e-commerce vs. classic bricks-and-mortar business still lies in the transparency of shoppers: what shoppers do and buy online is already tracked and analysed and this data is used to make online shoppers appealing, personalised offers.

This is precisely what needs to become possible for physical retailers, too – thereby enhancing the customer experience even further – and this is the key to building customer loyalty and boosting sales.

EuroShop is open to trade visitors from Sunday, 26 February to Thursday, 2 March 2023, daily from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm. For more information visit www.euroshop-tradefair.com.

