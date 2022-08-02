dm-drogerie markt Rolls Out In-Store Pick-Up Stations

German retailer dm-drogerie markt is set to introduce pick-up stations for online orders in approximately 700 stores across its network.

The pick-up stations complement the chain's existing omnichannel services, allowing shoppers to pick up their orders from the station during the opening hours of the store in a contactless manner and without waiting.

Shoppers can order via the retailer's app, or via its online store.

Dm Pick-Up Stations

For the pickup process, customers receive a pickup code in the app or by email, which they then scan or type in at the station.

Regular delivery times apply, but for customers availing the Express Pickup service, purchased products are usually ready for pick up within three hours.

The pick-up stations can hold up to 26 orders at a time, the company added.

Customers can find out which stores are already equipped with a pick-up station by using the store finder on dm.de.

Combining Shopping Experiences

Sebastian Bayer, managing director responsible for marketing and procurement at dm-drogerie markt, said, "With the pick-up stations, we are combining the stationary shopping experience in our dm stores with the advantages of ordering online via the Mein dm app or the online store dm.de.

"The response to the test of the pick-up stations was very positive and we expect the number of purchases via our app or online store to continue to rise, which is why we expect to equip around 700 stores with pick-up stations by the middle of next year."

