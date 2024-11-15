dm-drogerie markt Sees Sales Up 9.5% In Germany

Drugstore chain dm-drogerie markt has reported sales of €12.74 billion in its home market of Germany in its 2023/24 financial year, up from €11.389 billion a year ago.

During the financial year, which ran to the end of September 2024, dm said that it boosted its workforce to 63,000 (up from 51,300), while customers made some 675 million purchases at its German stores.

This equates to around 2.1 million people per day.

"We have been guaranteeing reliable and affordable permanent prices for 30 years," commented Christoph Werner, chairman of the dm management board. "This makes dm a trustworthy shopping place for many people in economically uncertain times."

Private-Label Investment

dm-drogerie markt has also enhanced its private-label offering, with store brands now accounting for 53% of total sales in its outlets.

This led the retailer to perform strongly in the Customer Monitor survey published by ServiceBarometer AG, where the price-performance ratio of its own brands was ranked highly, it noted.

Optimised Range

The retailer now operates some 2,131 stores across Germany, up from 2,108 a year ago, with Werner noting that it has achieved a sweet spot in terms of its ideal range, of around 15,000 SKUs.

"Our customer mandate is to offer exactly the drugstore range that people need and to leave out everything that is superfluous," said Werner. "We seem to be getting better and better at this."

Elsewhere, a €1 billion investment over five years in a new store format has seen the upgrade of around 700 stores to what the retailer says is a more customer-friendly layout.

The retailer also boasts 5.1 million active users of its dm app and 17 million Payback members, leveraging this data to offer more tailored promotions, it noted.