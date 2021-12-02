Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Dollar General Forecasts Tepid Sales, Profit As Costs Surge

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Dollar General Corp on Thursday forecast annual sales and profit largely below expectations as the discount retailer battles higher costs triggered by the pandemic, sending its shares down 3%.

Spiraling freight costs, shipping delays and other supply-chain snarls at a time when labour and raw materials are getting costlier have pinched profit outlooks at dollar stores that already operate on razor-thin margins.

Rival Dollar Tree Inc also forecast holiday-quarter profit below expectations last week and raised its pricing point to $1.25 for most items at its namesake stores to boost margins.

The retailer said that the new price point, which will be fully rolled out by the first quarter of 2022, would allow it to return to 'its historical gross margin range' of 35% to 36% next year.

Growth Forecast

Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based Dollar General narrowed its fiscal 2021 sales growth forecast to between 1% and 1.5%, the midpoint of which was below expectations.

It's full-year earnings forecast of $9.90 to $10.20 per share was also largely below analysts' average estimate of $10.20, according to Refintiv IBES data.

The company also announced plans for an international expansion for the first time, saying it expects to open up to ten stores in Mexico by the end of fiscal 2022.

Net sales rose to $8.52 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, marginally above analysts' expectations, from $8.20 billion a year earlier.

In May of this year, Dollar General raised its fiscal 2021 profit forecast, as a fresh round of stimulus checks prompted consumers to spend more on home goods.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Features

Feeling Fantastico – ESM Meets Fantastico Group's Svetoslav Gavrilov
2
Retail

Coop Italia Seeks To Mitigate Price Hikes For Consumers
3
Features

ESM November/December 2021: Read The Latest Issue Online!
4
Retail

Lidl Denmark To Sell Non-Food Products Online From 2023
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com