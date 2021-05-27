ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Dollar General Raises Profit Forecast; Dollar Tree Beats Sales Estimates

Published on May 27 2021 1:59 PM in Retail tagged: Sales / Dollar Tree / Dollar General / Profit Forecast

Dollar General Raises Profit Forecast; Dollar Tree Beats Sales Estimates

Dollar General Corp raised its fiscal 2021 profit forecast on Thursday, as a fresh round of stimulus checks prompted consumers to spend more on home goods.

Discount stores have performed strongly during the pandemic as their strategy of selling low-priced goods at wafer-thin margins attracts customers who turn cost-conscious in a tough year or are on a tight budget.

Forecast

The chain now expects fiscal 2021 earnings per share between $9.50 and $10.20, compared with its prior range of between $8.80 and $9.50.

Dollar General also expects its fiscal 2021 net sales to increase by up to 1%, compared with its prior range of a flat-to-2% decline.

Net sales fell to $8.40 billion in the first quarter from $8.45 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' average estimates of $8.28 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Last month, Dollar General said it would recruit up to 20,000 employees this spring through hiring events to fill positions in its stores, distribution centres and corporate offices.

The company had hired more than 50,000 workers around the same time last year, which was nearly double its normal hiring rate, to support a surge in sales at its stores at the height of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Dollar Tree

Elsewhere, Dollar Tree Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly sales, as the discount store operator benefited from higher demand for low-priced goods from cost-conscious shoppers.

The company's net sales rose to $6.48 billion in the first quarter from $6.29 billion a year earlier, beating estimates of $6.42 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

SPAR International Sees Revenue Growth Of 7.4% In FY 2020

SPAR International Sees Revenue Growth Of 7.4% In FY 2020
Walmart Raises Profit Forecast, Beats Quarterly Sales Estimates

Walmart Raises Profit Forecast, Beats Quarterly Sales Estimates
Britvic Sees Revenue Decline In H1 Amid 'Challenging Circumstances'

Britvic Sees Revenue Decline In H1 Amid 'Challenging Circumstances'
Cherkizovo Sees Year-On-Year Chicken Sales Volume Up In April

Cherkizovo Sees Year-On-Year Chicken Sales Volume Up In April
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

German Consumer Morale Improves Less Than Expected: GfK Thu, 27 May 2021

German Consumer Morale Improves Less Than Expected: GfK
Discover The Power Of Visual Merchandising With JDV Thu, 27 May 2021

Discover The Power Of Visual Merchandising With JDV
Araven Offers Sustainable, Innovative Retail Equipment  Thu, 27 May 2021

Araven Offers Sustainable, Innovative Retail Equipment 
Italy Sees Surge In Business And Consumer Morale In May Thu, 27 May 2021

Italy Sees Surge In Business And Consumer Morale In May
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN