Douglas Expects Sales To Grow In 2025

German perfume and cosmetics retailer Douglas said it expected its sales and earnings to grow in 2025, driven by growth both in stores and online, after a good start to the new financial year that included the important pre-Christmas season.

That was despite lower consumer confidence in key markets Germany and France due to rising political and economic uncertainty.

"We not only delivered yet another year of excellent results, but also managed to exceed our upgraded guidance," CEO Sander van der Laan said in the statement, adding this allowed Douglas to enter the new year from a position of strength.

Annual Highlights

The group, which makes half of its sales in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands, forecast adjusted sales of between €4.7 billion and €4.8 billion ($4.9 billion and $5.0 billion) for the year started on 1 October, up from the €4.45 billion reported for the previous 12 months.

Analysts polled by Vara were expecting adjusted sales of €4.44 billion for 2024 and €4.75 billion for 2025.

Douglas expects its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to rise to between €855 million and €885 million in 2025, versus analysts' consensus forecast of €871.4 million.

It also confirmed its medium-term target for an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.5%. The margin was at 18.2% in the fiscal 2024.

The company, backed by CVC Capital Partners and the Kreke family, launched an IPO in March of this year.

This was a return to the stock market for the retailer, which was delisted from the stock exchange in 2013 after a joint takeover by financial investor Advent and the Kreke family. In 2015, the majority went to CVC for almost €3 billion.