Drought To Affect Supply Of Food And Beverage In Spain, FIAB Warns

The lack of rainfall, high temperatures recorded in recent weeks and drought in large areas of Spain is affecting agriculture and livestock and will have an impact on the food processing industry, the Spanish Federation of Food and Beverage Industries (FIAB) has warned.

Water is a key resource for the food and beverage sector, which has been optimising water consumption across all processes for years without compromising on hygiene or food safety requirements.

Mauricio García de Quevedo, director general of FIAB added, "It is essential that the food and beverage industry receives special treatment in these serious circumstances and that it has preferential access to water in order to guarantee a stable and safe supply of food and beverages."

Water Conservation

FIAB also highlighted importance of developing a plan that considers new interconnections and transfers between basins, as well as investment plans for the expansion, development and modernisation of water storage and irrigation infrastructure.

The food and beverage industry also called for boosting the use of non-conventional water resources, such as reuse and desalination, which are essential to mitigate the effects of climate change.

It added that the reuse of reclaimed water is essential to achieving water security in the country.

Drought in Spain

According to a report, vineyards across Catalonia's renowned Penedes cava-producing region are so parched that the roots of 30-year-old vines died, leaving shrivelled red and green grapes languishing under the intense sun.

The northeastern region is among the most affected by Spain's long drought, registering the driest start to a year in the first four months of 2023 since records began in 1961.

