Drugstore Operator EVA Calls On European Retailers To Help Ukraine

EVA, the largest drugstore operator in Ukraine, is calling on European retailers to help support humanitarian efforts in the country.

In a statement issued to ESM, the retailer said, "There is a war in Ukraine. Hundreds of settlements are under fire from the Russian army. Some of them are in dire need of essential goods, and some are on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

"We have already provided assistance with 260 requests, which ware report on the official company website: eva.ua/ua/eva-dopomagae. But now our warehouses are almost empty, so we are asking for your help in further supporting the Ukrainian people."

The retailer is seeking the following types of items for distribution: food, personal care products for adults and babies, cleaning products and detergents. These can be either branded or private label products, provided the shipment of which does not require coordination with suppliers.

If you are able to support EVA with distributing humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, contact either of the following:

Anna Hladirevska, +380 675 687 277, [email protected]

Anastasia Bezruk, +380 633 672 822, [email protected]

In return, EVA has said that it will highlight your company's efforts in its social networks, and provide photo reports to ensure that your products are reaching their destination.

EVA is the largest chain in Ukraine offering cosmetics, perfumes, accessories, baby care products and household goods, both branded and private label.

As of March 15, the company currently had 862 outlets open across Ukraine, as well as its eva.ua online store.

"We will be grateful for any help!," the retailer said in a statement.

