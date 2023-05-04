Dutch Inflation At 5.2% In April: CBS

Inflation in the Netherlands was at 5.2% in April 2023, according to a 'quick estimate' from the Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (Statistics Netherlands).

This means that consumer product prices were 5.2% higher in April 2023 compared to the same period last year.

The 'quick estimate' is calculated on the basis of still incomplete source data. In March, consumer goods and services were 4.4% more expensive than twelve months previously.

The regular figures of the consumer price index (CPI) will be published on 11 May, Statistics Netherlands noted.

Since 1996, Statistics Netherlands has published two different figures for inflation. One based on the consumer price index (CPI), and one based on the European harmonised consumer price index (HICP).

The quick estimate of inflation in the Netherlands according to the HICP was 5.9% in April. Inflation in March was 4.5%.

Consumer Goods And Services

Consumer goods and services in the Netherlands were 8.0% more expensive in February 2023 than in the same month last year, according to data from Statistics Netherlands.

Food items were 18.4% more expensive in February compared to the same period last year, while in January they were 17.6% higher. Statistics Netherlands said this was mainly due to price increases in the fresh vegetables category.

As ESM magazine recently reported, the Dutch retail sector recorded 8.5% year-on-year turnover growth in February 2023, while volume sales decreased by 2.9%. Turnover in the food sector was 10.5% higher.

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In The Netherlands

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.