Retail

Dutch Retail Turnover Boosted By 2% In November 2024: CBS

By Dayeeta Das
Retail turnover in the Netherlands increased by 2.2%, year on year, in November 2024, according to the latest data from the Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (CBS, Statistics Netherlands).

Sales volumes for the period were 0.3% higher than they were the year before, with non-food turnover witnessing 4.4% growth.

Turnover in the food sector, including food and luxury goods stores, shrank by 2.0% in November, the data showed.

The figures have been corrected for the composition of calendar days, CBS added.

Without this correction, retail turnover was 2.7% higher than it was in November 2023.

Other Highlights

Sales volumes in the food segment were 5.9% lower than they were a year earlier, with supermarket turnover declining by 3.0% and specialty stores seeing an increase of 4.6%.

In the non-food segment, volume (turnover adjusted for price changes) was 3.2% higher than it was a year earlier.

Recreational goods stores, consumer electronics and white-goods stores, DIY stores (including kitchens and flooring), clothing stores, drugstores, and shoe and leather goods stores reported higher turnover in November than they did in November 2023, CBS noted.

In contrast, furniture and home-furnishing stores saw lower turnover in this period.

Online Sales

Online sales increased by 1.8% in November, with web shops (whose main activity is selling via the Internet) achieving a 4.2% increase in turnover.

The online sales of multichannel shops were 1.5% lower, year on year.

Online sales of food, drug, and consumer electronics stores saw a year-on-year increase, while non-food stores and clothing stores saw a decline in sales, compared to the same period last year.

In the third quarter of 2024, Dutch retail sales increased by more than 4%, year on year, due to price increases, while sales volumes declined by nearly 3%.

