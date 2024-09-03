Dutch Retail Turnover Increases 2.6% In July: Statistics Netherlands

Retail turnover in the Netherlands increased by 2.6% year on year in July 2024, while sales volumes increased by 2.1%, according to the latest data from the Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (CBS, Statistics Netherlands).

Turnover in food and luxury food stores increased by 1.1% in July 2024 compared with the same period last year.

Sales volume was 2.0% lower than a year earlier, data showed.

Supermarket turnover remained the same as July 2023, while specialty stores registered growth of 9.6% compared to the corresponding period last year.

Non-Food Retail

In the non-food category, turnover grew by 3.4% during the month, while price-adjusted volumes increased by 4.2% year on year.

Higher turnover was seen in drugstores, clothing stores, shoe and leather goods stores and DIY (including kitchens and flooring) stores.

In contrast, recreational goods stores, consumer electronics stores and furniture and home furnishings stores saw lower turnover in July, the CBS noted.

E-Commerce

Online sales in the country increased by 10.8% year on year in July, with webshops reporting a 13.6% increase in turnover.

Online sales of shops that focus mainly on selling via the Internet reported growth of 6.9%.

Online sales of food and drugstores, consumer electronics stores, clothing stores, and other non-food stores were higher in July 2024 than in July 2023, CBS added.

Food prices in the Netherlands are projected to remain at their current high level of around 5%, according to Rabobank's inflation monitor.

The impact of excise and tax increases will continue to affect food prices until at least July next year, along with higher raw material prices and costs incurred due to wage hikes, the bank noted.