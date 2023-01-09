Dutch Retailer Vomar Sees Turnover Up 30% In Full-Year 2022

Dutch retailer Vomar Voordeelmarkt has reported a 30% increase in turnover in its 2022 full year, positioning itself as the fastest-growing supermarket in the Netherlands for the sixth year in a row, it said.

Commenting, Aart van Haren, Vomar general manager, said that the group's strong performance was due to shoppers increasingly seeking out more value options, “Over the past year, we have proven to consumers that they can make significant savings on their daily shopping with Vomar without compromising on quality."

Value Focus

The group took steps to offer greater value to shoppers amid constrained economic circumstances, lowering the price of 300 basic groceries, including bananas, coffee, milk and meat products, at the end of August.

It also pledged not to increase the price of bread from its own in-house bakery over the course of the year, despite cost price increases.

"The fact that we helped our customers with this was clearly visible in the sharp increase in sales,” said Van Haren.

New Store Opening

Vomar opened one new store during 2022, in De Draai in Heerhugowaard, following on from the addition of former DEEN stores to its portfolio in 2021.

In terms of the most recent year, turnover growth was "largely achieved through sales growth", according to Van Haren.

Looking ahead, Vomar said that it plans to 'continue its strategy of offering its customers groceries at the lowest price', and is planning to open at least two new stores, in Nieuwe Niedorp and in Bunschoten-Spakenburg, before the summer.

It is also 'investing heavily' in its new distribution centre in Alkmaar, as well as boosting the training and career opportunities for its employees, it said.

