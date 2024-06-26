E.Leclerc Continues To Lead French Grocery Market In May: Kantar

E.Leclerc has retained its lead in the French grocery market, up 0.7 points to account for nearly a quarter (24.3%) of sales by value for the period between 13 May and 9 June, according to the latest data from Kantar.

E.Leclerc's drive channel accounted for nearly 80% of sales, data showed.

Groupement Les Mousquetaires posted the biggest gain in market share by value in this period, growing by 1 point to capture 17% of the market for the second time.

This growth was driven mainly by Intermarché gaining 0.9 points to reach 15.2% of the market, Kantar added.

In this period, Intermarché gained more than 415,000 households as new customers, following the acquisition of Groupe Casino stores.

Auchan Retail grew by 0.2 points for a market share of 8.6%, while Coopérative U increased its market share by 0.2 points to 12.0%.

Market Trends

French households spent 1% less on FMCG-FLS in generalist channels in the latest period to June 9.

This decline is due to a 0.8% reduction in basket value and a decrease in the number of transactions, Kantar added.

The online channel continued to build loyalty and exceeded 10 points in value share (up 1.1 points).

The convenience channel saw a marginal increase of 0.1 points, while the performance of the EDMP segment, comprising mainly of the discounters, remained stable.

Four fifths (81%) of French families are worried about the financial stability of their household, with inflation, health concerns, global warming and the Ukraine conflict all weighing on consumer confidence, according to a survey conducted by retailer E.Leclerc in April.

The survey, conducted by BVA as part of E. Leclerc's New Consumption Observatory, observed that French households are displaying resourcefulness to uphold their standard of living.