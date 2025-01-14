Economic Climate For Food Retail In Greece 'Positive', Says IELKA

The economic climate for Greece's food retail sector 'remains positive', albeit with some market concerns, retail and consumer goods research firm IELKA has said.

IELKA's latest Trends Survey, which is based on responses from 150 senior executives across key roles in retail and FMCG businesses, indicates a mixed sentiment in the industry at present.

For the first half of 2025, respondents expect to report a 0.8% increase in value sales, on average, compared to the corresponding period last year, the data showed.

There is also likely to be a 'stabilisation' of sales volumes in the first half of 2025 (+0.1%) compared to the same period last year, as well as a stabilisation of prices, respondents said.

Profitability Expectations

The study also indicates a degree of cautious optimism regarding profitability. Approximately two-thirds of businesses expect to achieve some level of profitability in 2024, with 51% expressing confidence that profitability levels will be higher this year, and 28% expecting a worse performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

As regards the broader economic situation, as of the end of 2024, just under a quarter (23%) said that they believed the economic situation in Greece had improved, while 41% felt it had deteriorated.

Economic Climate Index

This negative sentiment is reflected in the economic climate index, which now stands at 0.11, reflecting a marginally positive outlook but a clear decline compared to previous measurements.

'The specific results of the executives' opinions illustrate a difficult and particularly demanding business environment for businesses in the food sector – industry and retail – with low, almost marginal growth rates expected for the near future, at least for the first months of 2025,' IELKA noted.