Edeka Begins Conversion Of Real Store In Bremen To Marktkauf Banner

Published on Sep 20 2021

Edeka has commenced the renovation of a previous Real store to the Marktkauf banner in Duckwitzstrasse 55 in Bremen.

The renovation project will be executed in two weeks before the new store reopens its doors to customers on 30 September.

Bremen

The store at Duckwitzstrasse 55 is the second Real store in Bremen that Edeka Minden-Hannover is taking over.

Unlike the Marktkauf in Steinsetzer Straße, which opened in July, the new store in Duckwitz is being completely rebuilt and optically redesigned, with the hopes of future-proofing the store.

Edeka is investing an undisclosed amount in the mid-single-digit in millions into the store.

The retailer will retain the Real team in Duckwitz, comprising more than 100 employees, including two trainees.

The retailer hopes to significantly strengthen the team in the future by hiring more trainees.

Store manager Nina Isikli, said, "The whole team is happy that the time of hope and fear is finally over. Now we can shape our future here under the umbrella of Marktkauf and together with Edeka Minden-Hannover."

The Renovation Project

Before the Marktkauf store opens its doors, the retailer will ensure that that it offers quality assortment of goods. Isikli and her team, supported by numerous colleagues from Edeka Minden-Hanover from the IT, shopfitting, and sales departments, as well as various external service companies, will collaborate to execute this vision.

The renovation will involve the installation of new cash registers and scales, rebuilding numerous shelving systems, and renewing the IT infrastructure and inventory management system.

With the installation of a new CO2 refrigeration system with heat recovery, the refrigeration units will be operated sustainably, and the rest of the store will be sustainably heated via waste energy from the system, Edeka added.

Other renovation measures include the installation of new energy-saving LED lighting systems and the expansion of the fruit and vegetables department and the self-service baking station.

Other Highlights

Freshly made on-site sushi dishes for on-the-go consumption will be available at Eat Happy's new sushi bar.

The conversion to Marktkauf will also see the addition of the EASY Shopper – a modern shopping cart featuring the scan function on the trolley which eliminates the need to repackage goods at the checkout, making shopping more convenient for customers.

In addition to the changes in technology and the product range, the training of employees has a high priority for Edeka, the retailer added.

The delivery of goods from the Edeka Minden-Hanover warehouses is also set to be a crucial factor as Edeka had taken over the Real store without any remaining stock.

Article by Conor Farrelly.