ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Edeka Minden-Hannover Hits €10bn In Annual Sales For First Time

Published on May 24 2021 8:44 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Germany / Edeka / Edeka Minden-Hannover

Edeka Minden-Hannover Hits €10bn In Annual Sales For First Time

Edeka Minden-Hannover, part of Germany's Edeka Group, has reported sales of €10.6 billion in full-year 2020, the first time that the regional business has broken the €10 billion mark in sales.

The business, which is headquartered in Minden, North Rhine-Westphalia, saw group sales rise 8.4% in the full-year period, while consolidated net profits were €142 million.

The group opened 52,000 square metres of additional retail space during the year, with 24 new store openings. It also invested more than €70 million into upgrading and modernising its store estate.

Organic and regional products were a core sales driver for the business, with sales of organic products rising 30% last year to €498 million, up from €383 million a year previously. Its organic range now comprises 13,800 products, it said, while local products are sourced from some 1,300 local and regional producers.

'Strong Tailwind'

Commenting on the group's performance, chief executive Mark Rosenkranz noted that while the group has seen retail sales surge, driven by the pandemic, its catering and HoReCA businesses have been impacted by prolonged closures.

"Although the food retail trade is experiencing a strong economic tailwind in the current situation, Edeka Minden-Hannover is also clearly feeling negative consequences," he said.

“In 2020, COVID-19 shaped everything we do. In order to fulfill our task as a reliable food supplier in the area, our teams have put in countless extra shifts in our markets as well as in our production and storage locations to ensure supply for consumers."

Edeka Minden-Hannover is the largest of the seven regional Edeka businesses. It employs around 76,800 people (including independent operators), and grew its staff count by close to 3,000 last year. On a group-wide basis, Edeka reported sales of €61 billion last year.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

ESM Issue 3 – 2021: Read The Latest Issue Online!

ESM Issue 3 – 2021: Read The Latest Issue Online!
Portugal's Sonae Reports First-Quarter Profits Despite Pandemic

Portugal's Sonae Reports First-Quarter Profits Despite Pandemic
More Consolidation Likely In Russian Market, Says Lenta CFO

More Consolidation Likely In Russian Market, Says Lenta CFO
Dr Oetker Sees Sales Up In Full-Year, Boosted By Pizza, Cakes

Dr Oetker Sees Sales Up In Full-Year, Boosted By Pizza, Cakes
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Shopper Numbers Rise In The UK As Indoor Hospitality Reopens Mon, 24 May 2021

Shopper Numbers Rise In The UK As Indoor Hospitality Reopens
Caprabo Sees 6.6% Growth In Turnover In FY 2020 Mon, 24 May 2021

Caprabo Sees 6.6% Growth In Turnover In FY 2020
CGF Forest Positive Coalition Calls For Stronger EU Laws Against ‘Imported Deforestation’ Mon, 24 May 2021

CGF Forest Positive Coalition Calls For Stronger EU Laws Against ‘Imported Deforestation’
M&S To See 90% Slump In Full-Year Profit, Analysts Say Mon, 24 May 2021

M&S To See 90% Slump In Full-Year Profit, Analysts Say
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN