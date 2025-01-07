Edeka Rolls Out Payback Loyalty Programme

German retailer Edeka Group has announced it has rolled out loyalty programme Payback to its network, with shoppers at Edeka, Netto Marken-Discount, Marktkauf, and trinkgut stores now able to collect, redeem, and activate Payback coupons.

Payback boasts some 31 million users across Germany, and to announce the partnership, Edeka has launched a range of offers, including welcome coupons that offer users the chance to boost their points by as much as 15 times.

'Shopping Benefits'

"We are delighted that things are now getting started and that our customers can finally experience the many attractive Payback shopping benefits in the Edeka network," commented Claas Meineke, director of marketing and sales at Edeka Zentrale Stiftung & Co. KG. "Together we will create the best Payback ever."

Edeka has rolled out the scheme to its approximately 11,000 stores across Germany, as well as through the Edeka and Netto Marken-Discount apps.

Marketing Campaign

The launch of the partnership is supported by a marketing and communications campaign, the centrepiece of which is a TV spot that sees an Edeka store transformed into a pool of blue Payback points, with divers, mermaids, and paddlers navigating the aisles.

Edeka has also rolled out supporting campaigns in out-of-home, newsletters, and via social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

'Payback expands this communication in a high-profile manner via its own high-reach marketing platform into all offline, online and mobile end customer channels,' Edeka added.

Edeka previously announced plans to join the Payback programme last November, with Meineke commenting at the time that through the loyalty scheme, the retailer is "creating even more shopping advantages in the Edeka Group, and [is] therefore becoming even more attractive for our customers".