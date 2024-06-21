52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

EG Group, Lekkerland Extend Rollout Of REWE Express At Petrol Stations

By Dayeeta Das
EG Group and Lekkerland, a subsidiary of REWE Group, have extended the rollout of the REWE Express outlets to more Esso petrol stations in Germany.

REWE Express will cater to consumers at EG petrol stations buying food or groceries on the go, the company added.

As part of the pilot phase, eleven REWE Express outlets have already opened at EG Group-operated Esso petrol stations.

The partners plan to launch the format in six more locations in June and July. The first two of the six opened their doors to consumers at Esso petrol stations in Munich last week.

Volker Friedemann, country manager of EG Group in Germany, stated, "Attractive shops are an important building block in making the petrol station business successful in the long term and preparing it for the mobility transition.

"We want to offer consumers in Germany the best shopping experience in this respect. REWE Express increases the attractiveness of EG Group petrol station locations across all product ranges, as the pilot phase has shown."

Product Assortment

REWE Express stores feature a food service area in a shop-in-shop segment, offering baked goods as well as cold and hot sandwiches under the 'backfrisch' brand and Lavazza coffee specialities.

A select range of fresh products, including salads, wraps, fruit and vegetables, are also available near the checkout area. The store also offers other food and drugstore items.

"The successful pilot phase shows the growth opportunities associated with further developing petrol station shops based on consumer preferences. We look forward to implementing REWE Express at other petrol stations together with the EG Group," added Philipp Pauly, senior vice president of energy stations and convenience stores at Lekkerland.

