REWE Collaborates With EG Group To Test New Store Concept

Published on May 14 2021 7:29 AM in Retail tagged: Germany / Rewe Group / EG Group / Convenience Retail

Germany's REWE group and the EG Group are testing a new store concept under the name REWE express at four Esso petrol stations in Munich and Freiburg.

The pilot project commenced on 12 May with the opening of the Esso Station Ungerer Str. in Munich. The remaining locations in Munich and Freiburg are to open by the beginning of July, the retailer added.

Rewe Express Stores

The REWE express stores are designed for the growing on-the-go market.

The concept is aimed at customers with tight time budgets, who also want to use the petrol station visit for quick and convenient shopping.

The products offering and placement of the goods are tailored to the needs of mobile customers and cater to the demand for convenient food, ready for immediate consumption.

The extended 'COBEA' and 'bakfrisch' concepts are part of the retailer's  express concept.

COBEA Urban Coffee - an independent coffee brand - aims to provide customers with a 'unique big city feeling that exudes energy, fast-pace, and internationality,' REWE said.

Bakfrisch - the retailer's own bakery brand - provides fresh baked goods, ranging from savory to sweet.

Operationally, the pilot project is controlled by the REWE Group subsidiary, Lekkerland.

EG Group

The EG Group, founded in 2001 and based in the UK, completed the purchase of a majority stake in Asda from US giant Walmart in February, having agreed the deal in October.

Owners Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity group TDR Capital have offered to sell 27 petrol stations to satisfy concerns that the takeover could lead to higher fuel prices.

The EG Group has been operating a petrol station network in Germany with around 1,000 stations under the ESSO brand since 2018.

The latest partnership with REWE is part of the EG Group's plans to expand the existing convenience offering, having already introduced food service brand concepts into its petrol stations with Burger King, Coffee Fellows, BackWerk, Ditsch, and Tchibo.

In addition, the company is looking to further expand its network through acquisitions and the development of new locations.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

