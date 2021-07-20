El Corte Inglés Wins Gold At NY International Olive Oil Competition

Published on Jul 20 2021 11:59 AM in Retail tagged: El Corte Inglés / olive oil / NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition

El Corte Inglés' Selection Premium oils have been awarded the highest distinction in the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, the largest and most prestigious olive oil quality contest.

Among more than 1,100 virgin olive oils from 28 countries, two oils from the El Corte Inglés' Selection Premium range obtained a gold medal each.

NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition

In total, 1,100 extra virgin olive oils from 28 countries features in this year's edition of the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.

It is organised and produced by the independent publication Olive Oil Times, a source of news, information, and analysis on olive oil.

The ranking of this contest, which is published annually with all the winners, acts as a guide for the best olive oils and their producers across the world. It is followed by producers, importers, distributors, chefs, hospitality professionals, and the press from all over the world.

Likewise, the jury that chooses the winners is made up of a leading group of experts who follow the entire protocol to analyse each oil for its sensory and quality characteristics.

Gold Medal Winners

In this contest, two premium oils from the El Corte Inglés Selection brand have won a gold medal each – the highest award.