El Corte Inglés Wins Gold At NY International Olive Oil Competition
Published on Jul 20 2021 11:59 AM in Retail tagged: El Corte Inglés / olive oil / NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition
El Corte Inglés' Selection Premium oils have been awarded the highest distinction in the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, the largest and most prestigious olive oil quality contest.
Among more than 1,100 virgin olive oils from 28 countries, two oils from the El Corte Inglés' Selection Premium range obtained a gold medal each.
NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition
In total, 1,100 extra virgin olive oils from 28 countries features in this year's edition of the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.
It is organised and produced by the independent publication Olive Oil Times, a source of news, information, and analysis on olive oil.
The ranking of this contest, which is published annually with all the winners, acts as a guide for the best olive oils and their producers across the world. It is followed by producers, importers, distributors, chefs, hospitality professionals, and the press from all over the world.
Likewise, the jury that chooses the winners is made up of a leading group of experts who follow the entire protocol to analyse each oil for its sensory and quality characteristics.
Gold Medal Winners
In this contest, two premium oils from the El Corte Inglés Selection brand have won a gold medal each – the highest award.
Gold was awarded to the Extra Virgin Olive Oil (picual variety) El Corte Inglés Selection with the Oro Bailen cobranding, in a 500 ml bottle.
The Oro de Bailén oil mill in Jaén is located in a growing area of Andalusia.
Pure picual oil, which reflects a green colour that tends to yellow, has an aroma and flavour rich in nuances, which vary depending on when the olive was harvested.
In general, its flavour is slightly spicy, with a certain bitterness and fruity touches.
It has a high proportion of oleic acid (estimated at 80%) and is one of the most stable and resistant to oxidation.
The El Corte Inglés Selection Extra Virgin Olive Oil (hojiblanca variety) also won a gold medal with the cobranding of Almazara de la Subbética, an oil mill that has previously obtained the distinction of one of the best oil mills in the world.
The hojiblanca oil offers a variety of flavours and aromas, which imparts a balance between bitter and smooth notes.
It has a high content of unsaturated acids, which beneficial for health.
When it comes to cooking, it is one of the most versatile, as its balanced and fruity flavour enhances raw foods.
