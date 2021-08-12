El Corte Inglés Supported Over 1,500 Activities In 2020

Published on Aug 12 2021 7:28 AM in Retail tagged: Spain / El Corte Inglés / CSR

Spanish retailer El Corte Inglés promoted more than 1,500 social, cultural and sports activities in 2020, despite limitations imposed by the pandemic, the company said in a statement.

The initiatives were aimed at mitigating the impact of the pandemic and ranged from the donation of various kinds of materials to food delivery and coordinated actions with various institutions and organisations, both public and private.

Social Initiatives

Its social initiatives comprised toy donations to UNICEF ​​and the Aladina Foundation, the #ECISeVisteDeRosa campaign against breast cancer, and the fight against food waste.

In 2020, El Corte Inglés donated 1,741,586 kilograms of food to Banco de Alimentos and other charities.

The company also launched a textile recycling project in association with Cáritas and collected 239,943 kilograms of clothing and footwear during the year for recycling.

On World Recycling Day this year, it pledged to create a more sustainable economy that works for both people and the planet.

Culture And Sports

In the field of culture, El Corte Inglés collaborated with institutions such as the Prado Museum, the Royal Theatre, the RAE, Fairs such as ARCO or PhotoEspaña to promote artistic, literary, musical and other activities.

In sports, its initiatives included sponsorship of the LaLiga de Fútbol, ​​the World Pedal Tour or the School of Javier Fernández, the renowned ice skater.

El Corte Inglés sponsored and collaborated with numerous institutions and sporting events, with some popular races or tournaments modified into virtual encounters due to the pandemic.

Last month, the company reported a 50.2% increase in revenue in the first quarter of its financial year, to €2.51 billion, which is roughly on a par with what the group reported in the first quarter of 2019.