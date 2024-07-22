EMD Names New Head of A-Brands, Merges RTG International Members

Purchasing group European Marketing Distribution (EMD) has announced the appointment of Raymond Wesselse as the head of its branded goods division.

Wesselse is a seasoned professional with more than 27 years of experience in wholesale, retail, private label, and the branded goods industry.

Most recently, he served as vice president of global sales and business development at Haleon.

He was responsible for several brands, including Sensodyne and Voltaren.

Wesselse, a Dutch national, will be based at EMD's headquarters in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, the purchasing group noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Members

EMD is expanding its operations by integrating all RTG International members, effective 1 January 2025.

The merger of EMD Retail Group and RTG International will allow retailers and industry partners to realise advantageous on-top agreements for the benefit of European consumers, EMD added.

The merger will see the addition of six German medium-sized retailers – Bartels-Langness, Bünting, Klaas & Kock, Kaes, Netto and Tegut – to the purchasing alliance.

Tegut and Netto are part of Migros Zurich and Salling Group, respectively, under company law. As members of the EMD Retail Group, both companies will only contribute their branded products intended for the German market for procurement negotiations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: EMD’s Philippe Gruyters On Building A Retail Alliance Fit For The Future

The core EMD Retail Group comprises Germany's Globus Group, Spain's Euromadi Alfa Group, ESD Italia, and Superunie from the Netherlands.

Elsewhere, Germany's Kaufland has left EMD.

From the beginning of 2025, the EMD Retail Group will be active in more than 17,000 outlets in five European countries with its customer-centred promotions and services, representing external sales of €90 billion, the purchasing group noted.