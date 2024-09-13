Eroski Helps Customers Collectively Save Over €33m In H1 2024

Price reductions implemented by Spanish retailer Eroski across more than 5,700 products has helped customers generate accumulated savings of more than €33 million in the first half of 2024.

Eroski achieved it by increasing investments in implementing measures to mitigate the passing-on of higher costs to prices, thereby keeping its products competitive and accessible, particularly in the food and household products segments.

The retailer attributed more than 50% of the total savings, or €17 million, to price reductions on more than 1,100 own-brand products.

Moreover, as part of the ‘Siempre buenos precios’ (Always Good Prices) basket, it reduced prices of around 576 products to generate additional savings of €13 million.

Products in this campaign include fruit and vegetables, fish, meat, bread, eggs, milk, yoghurts, pasta and rice, as well as household cleaning and personal care products.

'New Initiatives'

Commercial director of Eroski, Beatriz Santos, stated, "At Eroski, we are fully aware that the shopping basket is one of the main household expenses. For this reason, in addition to our strategy of continuing to invest in reductions in order to always maintain good prices, we offer new initiatives that translate into savings for our customers, and which, with good planning, allow them to adjust this expenditure without giving up healthy and tasty food for the whole family."

For September, Eroski is extending the Siempre buenos precios’ (Always Good Prices) basket to offer price reductions on 2,000 food products, including fresh produce and personal and home care products.

More than half of the products in this campaign costs less than €2.

In addition, it is offering is a trolley of basic products in any pantry for less than €70 and the ‘Back to School’ campaign with discounts and interest-free financing.