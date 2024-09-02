52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Eroski Opens New Franchise Supermarket In Gibraltar

By Dayeeta Das
Spanish retailer Eroski has opened a new franchise supermarket in Gibraltar under the Eroski City banner.

The 600-square-metre outlet, with 24 staff members, aims to offer personalised customer service with a focus on local and fresh seasonal products, the promotion of healthy eating, and new ways to save on everyday shopping, the company added.

The assortment includes products from manufacturers' brands, own brands and local producers.

The store also features freshly baked bakery and pastry products and personalised attention at the butchery and delicatessen sections.

Eroski will also roll out offers and promotions every month to help consumers save on their shopping.

The retailer's customer-partner loyalty programme with the brand, Eroski Club, will include various promotional offers in addition to all the advantages of the Travel Club programme.

Franchise Operations

Eroski opened 65 franchises in 2023, investing around €14 million and creating 360 jobs.

Its total franchise network comprises 628 supermarkets, of which 307 opened in the last five years.

The company aims to consolidate its network in Catalonia, the Basque Country, Andalusia, Madrid, Castile-La Mancha, Extremadura and Levante.

The company plans to open 57 franchise outlets in the financial year 2024.

Eroski was recognised as the ‘Best Franchiser of the Year’ in the food category by the Spanish Franchisers' Association (AEF).

It also received the award for the best franchise in the ‘Supermarket Franchises’ category at the ‘Retailer of the Year 2023-2024’ awards.

In June of this year, Eroski reported a 3.1% year-on-year increase in sales, to €1.4 billion, in the first quarter of its financial year.

The food segment generated sales of €1.3 million, or 4.4% higher than the same period in 2023.

