52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Eroski Sees 2.5% Revenue Growth In H1 2024

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Eroski Sees 2.5% Revenue Growth In H1 2024

Spanish cooperative and grocery retailer Eroski has reported a 2.5% increase in revenue in the first half of its financial year, to €2.86 billion.

This growth was primarily driven by increased sales in the food sector, which grew by 3.3%, to reach €2.72 billion, boosted by promotional and price containment efforts by the group.

To this end, Eroski invested €33 million during the first half to mitigate the impact of rising costs on sales prices, reducing prices on more than 5,700 products.

First-Half Highlights

Net profit declined by €19.7 million, to €50.2 million, due to increased price competitiveness and exceptionally strong results in the early part of 2023.

Despite a challenging inflationary environment and rising costs, the company has successfully limited its expense growth, reflecting ongoing efforts to improve efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company’s EBITDA reached €155 million, with a solid rate of around 6%, indicating a positive outlook for the remainder of the year.

Looking ahead, Eroski is optimistic about its prospects and aims to continue its growth and maintain a stable financial position.

Food Waste Reduction

During the first half, Eroski implemented various measures to reduce food waste, such as food donations, partnerships with social organisations, and collaborations with apps like Too Good To Go.

As a result, the retailer avoided the waste of 10,000 tonnes of food, or a total of 34 million meals, which is equivalent to feeding almost 9,500 families for a year.

These efforts have not only helped reduce food waste, but have also contributed to the well-being of vulnerable communities through Eroski’s various initiatives to combat food waste and promote a circular economy.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Greater Innovation Needed To Navigate Challenging Dutch Landscape, Says Rabobank
Greater Innovation Needed To Navigate Challenging Dutch Landscape, Says Rabobank
2
Retail

Poland's Żabka Eyes $1.7bn IPO In Potential Boost For Warsaw Bourse
Poland's abka Eyes $1.7bn IPO In Potential Boost For Warsaw Bourse
3
Retail

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation Names Jonquil Hackenberg As New CEO
The Ellen MacArthur Foundation Names Jonquil Hackenberg As New CEO
4
Premium logo

Premium

 Features

ESM September/October 2024: Read The Latest Issue Online!
ESM September/October 2024: Read The Latest Issue Online!
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com