Eroski To Install 1,000 EV Charging Points In Association With Iberdrola

Eroski has teamed up with Iberdrola to install 1,000 charging points for electric vehicles in approximately 300 locations in Spain, over the next three years.

The charging points will be installed in Eroski car parks, gas stations and work centres in Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Galicia, Balearic Islands, La Rioja, Navarra and the Basque Country, the company noted.

The charging stations will offer 100% green energy from renewable sources with a certificate of guarantee of origin (GdOs), the retailer noted.

Consumers will be able to recharge the battery of their cars while shopping, with a range of charger powers that will allow them to recharge for 100 kilometres.

The initiative will cut CO2 emissions by 30,000 tonnes per year, the retailer claims.

'Quality Charging Network'

Javier España, development director at Eroski, stated, “With this agreement with Iberdrola we will contribute to creating a quality charging network for electric vehicles, thus expanding our services available to consumers.

“More than 300 of our facilities that meet the conditions set by the regulations will incorporate these charging points and bring electric mobility even closer to citizens.”

Initially, the rollout will focus on charging points at Eroski gas stations.

David Martínez, director of Iberdrola, clients Spain, added, “This agreement reinforces Iberdrola's sustainable mobility strategy and demonstrates the need for collaboration of all the agents involved on the path towards decarbonisation and improving the air quality of our cities and municipalities.

“The Eroski group is a clear ally to advance the implementation of charging points in places where users go in their daily lives so that they can recharge while shopping or while working.”

Iberdrola aims to install 100,000 electric chargers by 2025 in homes, companies and public roads.