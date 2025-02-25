Eroski To Open 54 Franchise Stores In 2025

Spanish supermarket chain Eroski invested over €8 million in 2024 to open 53 new franchise stores under the 'Contigo' format.

Andalusia (17 stores) and Catalonia (13) saw the highest number of openings, with further growth across other regions of Spain.

Eroski plans to continue this momentum by opening 54 franchises in 2025, focusing on key regions like Catalonia, the Basque Country, Andalusia, Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha, the Balearic Islands, Galicia, and Levante.

Over the past five years, the retailer has opened more than 300 franchise stores, taking the total to over 600 outlets.

Eroski's franchises operate under the 'Contigo' format, mirroring the features and benefits of its company-owned stores.

This model emphasises local products, healthy eating, customer savings, and strong social and environmental responsibility, including participation in the Eroski Club loyalty programme.

Franchisee Confidence

Eroski’s franchise model is backed by significant franchisee confidence, reflected in 97% satisfaction rates and the high percentage of multi-franchisees (45%), demonstrating the model's reliability and adaptability across various locations.

The retailer helps its franchisees thrive by providing support in various areas, including logistics, IT, and sales expertise.

Eroski's franchise model has won the 'Best Franchise' award in the 'Local Supermarket Franchises' category at the 'Retail of the Year 2024-2025' awards, voted on by consumers.

The Asociación Española de Franquiciadores (AEF - Spanish Association of Franchisors) awarded Eroski 'Franchise with the Best Track Record' at the FrankiNorte Fair, while an Eroski franchisee was named 'Best Franchisee of the Year' in the food category by the AEF, highlighting the company's commitment to training and support.

Alberto Cañas, franchise director of Eroski, stated, "At Eroski Franchises we continue to be committed to innovation, always placing consumers at the centre of our strategy, by offering solutions that facilitate and improve their shopping experience.

In this line, we are continuing to evolve with a more modern and renewed format, notable for its focus on fresh and healthy products, thus adapting to the needs and new consumer trends.’