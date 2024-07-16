ESM’s European Grocery Report Set To Return Next Month

Summer is here, and ESM is delighted to announce the return of the European Grocery Report, a comprehensive overview of the best-performing retailers and brands across the Continent, as well as the trends that are shaping consumer behaviour in each European country.

While the economic clouds are clearing in most markets, and inflation has returned to manageable levels, consumers are still battling a high cost of living, which means that shopper confidence and propensity to spend remain low.

The report will examine how European governments, retailers, suppliers and the wider business sector are seeking to tap into that consumer mindset, and deliver a proposition that resonates with the everyday shopper.

As well as a detailed country by country breakdown, the European Grocery Report will also feature the inaugural Top 50 Strongest European Retail Grocery Brands countdown – presented in association with Brand Finance – which will measure the brand strength of Europe’s top grocers. Expect some familiar names and plenty of surprises!

Set to be published (digital only) in August, the European Grocery Report is available exclusively to paid ESM subscribers. If you’re not already subscribed, visit www.esmmagazine.com/subscribe to learn about the packages available.

To whet your appetite, last year’s European Grocery Report can be found below.