ESM's Retail Recap: Asda, Ferrero, SPAR Netherlands, Heineken

UK retailer Asda is extending its partnership with Too Good To Go as ​the company​ continues its focus on preventing food waste.

Shoppers can access the Too Good To Go platform from approximately 1,000 sites, including Asda supermarket and Asda Express stores, as well as foodservice sites located in Asda stores such as LEON, Greggs, Sbarro and Subway, the company noted.

The rollout follows a successful trial across a number of Asda’s supermarkets, convenience stores and foodservice sites.

Asda first teamed up with Too Good To Go in 2021 through the former EG Group convenience outlets.

New Kinder Bueno Facility

Ferrero North America has opened a new Kinder Bueno production facility in Bloomington, Illinois.

The company invested $214 million dollar in the new facility to drive Ferrero's continued market expansion.

The 169,000-square-foot facility is an expansion of the company's existing manufacturing campus and will create around 200 new jobs.

CRUNCH, 100 Grand, Raisinets, and other chocolate products are made at the campus, and it is also now home to the company's first-ever chocolate factory outside of Europe, the company added.

SPAR Deposit Scheme

SPAR Netherlands has launched a new deposit system pilot at three SPAR university stores in association with Statiegeld (Deposit) Nederland.

The stores are located at the Hogeschool in Utrecht, TU in Eindhoven, and the Erasmus University in Rotterdam, the retailer noted.

The deposit machines are based on provide students with a seamless and environmentally friendly way to recycle deposit bottles and cans.

The latest pilot follows the success of earlier implementations at two SPAR supermarkets.

Heineken Proposes Reappointment Of CFO

The supervisory board of Heineken has proposed the reappointment of chief financial officer Harold van den Broek as member of the executive board for a four-year term.

Harold van den Broek stepped in as member of the executive board of Heineken at the AGM in 2021.

He is a seasoned professional with over 30 years in the fast-moving consumer goods segment.

He has held various business and finance roles across business units, regions, and global functions in Europe, Asia, and Russia.

He commenced his career in Unilever in 1991 and moved to Reckitt in 2014 as CFO Hygiene and President Hygiene.