ESM's Retail Recap: Carrefour Polska, Tate & Lyle, Asda, Aldi Nord

Carrefour Polska and food delivery platform Pyszne.pl have announced a strategic collaboration to expand its offer to include grocery with rapid home delivery.

Pyszne.pl customers will have the opportunity to purchase up to 4,000 food products from the Carrefour assortment.

The pilot has commenced in Warsaw, and the company will explore options for expansion to include more products in its assortment.

The process for ordering via the Pyszne.pl application is similar to ordering food.

Shoppers select the 'Online shopping' tab, followed by the Carrefour store and complete the order by paying for the purchases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marek Garus, e-commerce director at Carrefour Polska, stated, "Cooperation with Pyszne.pl is a strategic step for us towards further digitalisation and adapting our services to the growing expectations of Polish consumers."

Tate & Lyle Launches Reb M

Food and beverage ingredients maker Tate & Lyle has partnered with bioalternatives scale-up platform Manus to launch stevia Reb M.

The launch marks the first large-scale commercialisation of an all-Americas-sourced, manufactured, and bioconverted stevia Reb M ingredient.

Researched, developed, and scaled by Manus, stevia Reb M is manufactured at Manus’ large-scale BioFacility in Augusta, Georgia, the company noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The strategic partnership between Tate & Lyle and Manus – known as The Natural Sweetener Alliance – seeks to expand access to natural sugar reduction solutions.

CEO of Tate & Lyle CEO, Nick Hampton, stated, “We are delighted to partner with Manus and to combine our extensive capabilities and expertise to provide customers with access to high-quality bioconverted stevia Reb, sourced and manufactured in the Americas.

“This partnership, which represents a further strengthening of our sugar reduction offering, will enable us to create new and innovative solutions for customers and help them meet growing consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.”

Asda's 2024 Christmas Sandwiches

Asda has unveiled its Christmas sandwich line-up for 2024, including two new flavours to round off its range of eight festive sandwiches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new additions include the Christmas Club Sandwich (£3.35) and the Let It Spice Festive Curry Wrap (£3.00).

The Christmas Club Sandwich is a mature cheddar and bacon onion sandwich with added chicken breast, cranberry chutney, beechwood smoked bacon, pork, sage and onion stuffing, and finished with chicken stock paste.

The Let It Spice Festive Curry Wrap (£3.00) SKU features a grill-marked tortilla with succulent chicken breast, winter-spiced slaw, cranberry chutney, sweet and mildly spiced curry sauce.

All sandwiches are part of the three-for-two meal deal at Asda Food To Go shelves and online and start at £2.50.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aldi Slashes Product Prices

Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd have announced a permanent reduction in prices of olive oil and other products, allowing shoppers to save up to 30%.

Aldi has reduced the price of Gut Bio olive oil (0.75 litre) by 30% to €6.95 from €9.99.

The price of Bellasan extra virgin olive oil (0.75 litre) has dropped by close to a quarter (24%) from €8.99 to €6.79.

The discount chain has also reduced the prices of desserts, jams, puddings, and sausages, among others.