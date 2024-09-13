52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

ESM's Retail Recap – CCEP Norway, Jumbo, REWE, Aldi Süd, 7Up

By Dayeeta Das
    • Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has appointed Per Olav Loftskjær [pictured] as the new CEO of its Norwegian business, effective 1 September 2024.

    Olav Loftskjær succeeds Carl Lescroart, who is taking over the leadership role at CCEP in Belgium.

    Loftskjær is an experienced professional who joined CCEP in 2001 and held various commercial roles in the company. Most recently, he served as director of the team responsible for CCEP's grocery and KBS customers.

    First Jumbo Foodmarkt Opens In Belgium

    Dutch retailer Jumbo has opened its first Jumbo Foodmarkt outlet in Belgium, in Ghent.

    The new store offers an extensive assortment of daily groceries as well as a cafe that offers various fresh and local food items at affordable prices.

    Present at the inauguration were Peter Isaac, director of Jumbo Belgium; Ton van Veen, CEO of Jumbo Supermarkets, the Van Eerd family and former Jumbo-Visma cyclist Nathan Van Hooydonck; and Sofie Bracke, Ghent Alderman for Economy, Trade, Sports and Port.

    In 2013, the first Jumbo Foodmarkt store opened in Breda in the Netherlands. Currently, the retailer operates 10 stores under this format in the Netherlands.

    REWE Rolls Out Reusable Bags For Deliveries

    German retailer REWE is rolling out reusable bags for its delivery service across the country after conducting a pilot in some regions.

    The initiative will help the retailer cut the use of paper bags by around 40 million annually and contribute to its sustainability initiatives.

    The rollout includes 16 food fulfilment centres across the retailer's operations.

    Demand For Aldi Süd's Plant-Based Products Rise

    The proportion of plant-based products sold under Aldi Süd's own-brand range has exceeded animal-based items, with the former accounting for 60% of the total.

    The discounter offers more than 1,200 vegan-labeled products and by the end of 2026, this number is projected to rise to 1,400.

    Mahi Klosterhalfen, president of the Albert Schweitzer Foundation, stated, "The food retail sector plays a crucial role in the transition to a more plant-based diet."

    "Aldi Süd's decision to measure the proportion of plant-based compared to animal-based products is an important step on this path and marks the beginning of a continuous increase."

    7UP Launches 'Level Up With 7UP' Campaign

    7UP has unveiled a new campaign - Level Up With 7UP - aimed at people looking to elevate their social occasions.

    Research shows that both Gen Z and Millennials are more open to experimenting with food and drink options.

    7UP seeks to reiterate its role within social occasions as the go-to drink for crafting refreshing mixes at gatherings.

    The new campaign forms part of the wider #LEVELUPWITH7UP platform that has been rolled out across various regions across the world.

    7UP has released a short film, featuring friends turning up the fun by mixing 7UP in their own creative ways. In September, it will also roll out a new influencer content series aimed at making it easier than ever to create and enjoy delicious mixed drinks.

