ESM's Retail Recap: Europe Snacks, Ardagh, Lidl Belgium, Groupe Casino

One Rock Capital Partners, LLC (One Rock) has announced that it has completed the acquisition of private-label savoury snack maker, Europe Snacks.

Paris-based Europe Snacks is a manufacturer of crisps, stacked chips, crackers and other savoury snacks for food retail end markets.

In addition, it is also a co-manufacturing partner for branded food companies seeking to offer savoury snacks in Europe.

Lukas Zeitlberger, principal at One Rock added, "Europe Snacks is already differentiated in its position in the industry and the One Rock team is excited to continue the Company's momentum in growing across products and channels."

Europe Snacks operates seven production facilities across the UK, France, and Spain.

Ardagh Produces Green Hydrogen

Ardagh Glass Packaging-Europe (AGP-Europe), an operating business of Ardagh Group, is now producing green hydrogen for glass melting with a hydrogen electrolyser at its facility in Limmared, Sweden.

The electrolyser uses renewable electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, supplying hydrogen to the energy mix in the furnace.

Testing of the electrolyser commenced in October and the furnace has since combusted 109,000 cubic metres of hydrogen produced on-site, saving 70 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

AGP-Europe CEO Martin Petersson stated, “Replacing a proportion of the natural gas with green hydrogen in the furnace represents a step change in the way we sustainably produce glass packaging.”

Lidl Belgium To Cease Sales Of Tobacco

Lidl Belgium has decided to cease the sales of tobacco products in its new and renovated stores.

The move comes ahead of a new Belgian law, that will prohibit supermarkets larger than 400 square-metres the sales of tobacco products from 1 April 2025.

"We have decided to apply the new legislation now in our new and renovated branches. It does not seem logical to us to include tobacco products in the assortment of these stores for such a short period," stated Isabelle Colbrandt, spokesperson for Lidl Belgium & Luxembourg.

Groupe Casino Sells Real Estate

Groupe Casino has agreed to sell a portfolio of 69 real estate assets to Groupement Les Mousquetaires for €77 million.

The assets comprise car parks, service stations, supermarket premises and ancillary lots adjoining stores now operated by Groupement Les Mousquetaires.

This transaction will reduce Casino's financial debt to the bondholders of its subsidiary Quatrim, the company noted.