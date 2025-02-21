ESM's Retail Recap: Kaufland; EU Food Waste Targets; Lidl Belgium; SPAR Gran Canaria

German retailer Kaufland has launched three new limited-edition flavours of the energy drink Gönrgy by Montana Black.

The retailer has used an AI-generated video for the campaign, which it says is a first for the retailer at this scale.

Every step in the creation of the video, from concept development to sound selection and transfer of moving images, was based on advanced artificial intelligence.

The video features Montana Black, a German influencer with more than 20 million followers, as an agent on a mission to get the new Gönrgy drinks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Gönrgy beverage range in strawberry apricot, black acai, and apple rings variants is available in all Kaufland stores in Germany, the retailer noted.

The campaign was created and produced in collaboration with the agency Departd and an AI creator.

EU Food Waste Reduction Targets

The European Council and Parliament have reached a provisional agreement on the targeted revision of the waste framework directive.

The agreement sets EU targets for food waste reduction by 2030 and outlines measures for a more sustainable, less waste-producing textile sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement needs to be approved by both institutions before going through the formal adoption procedure.

The two institutions have agreed to reduce processing and manufacturing waste by 10% by 2030 compared to the average amount of food waste generated in these sectors between 2021-2023.

The agreement also includes per capita food waste reduction of 30% from retail, restaurants, food services and households by 2030, against food waste generated in these areas between 2021-2023.

The agreement also has provisions for considering voluntary donation of unsold food that is safe for human consumption as an important aspect of reducing food waste.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lidl Belgium Expands Presence In Brussels

Lidl Belgium is expanding its presence in the Brussels region with four new stores.

The discounter is opening a new store in Jette, Anderlecht, and two in Schaerbeek, creating 50 new jobs.

Stéphanie Smeets, expansion manager for Brussels at Lidl, said the company will open new stores in "densely populated urban areas" to help people to live, work and shop in the same place.

She added, “We have chosen to build our new stores in the Brussels region as part of a mixed construction project to meet both the demand for food stores and the demand for housing."

ADVERTISEMENT

The store in Jette has already opened, while the stores in Schaerbeek are scheduled to open in April and November of this year.

SPAR Gran Canaria Opens New Logistics Centre

SPAR Gran Canaria has opened a new logistics centre exclusively for refrigerated and frozen products.

Located in the El Goro industrial estate, the new facility is close to the SPAR Gran Canaria head office.

It spans 4,455 square metres and is located across two floors with the ground floor housing four large cold rooms, with temperatures ranging from 0-4 degrees in the refrigerated area, and between -18 and -25 degrees for frozen products.

The ground floor also has facilities such as the reception area and offices.

The upper floor has offices, meeting rooms, changing rooms, a dining room, and space for quality control as well as storage for transport roll-carts.

The facility also boasts six dedicated loading docks, ensuring adequate space for loading and unloading goods into the warehouse.

It has created around 27 new jobs and SPAR is providing comprehensive training for colleagues working in the refrigerated and frozen areas. [Photo Courtesy: © Kaufland]