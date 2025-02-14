ESM's Retail Recap: Molson Coors; Vion Food Group; Nestlé Purina; Carrefour Polska

Molson Coors has reported a net sales decline of 0.6% in full-year 2024, driven by a 2.0% decline in the fourth quarter.

However, the beer giant's income before taxes improved by 20.0% to $1.5 billion (€1.4 billion) in this period.

The company noted that 2024 marked its third consecutive year of bottom-line growth as it continued to advance its strategic priorities, delivered strong cash generation, and returned over $1 billion in cash to shareholders.

Molson Coors EMEA and APAC segment saw robust performance and the same was seen for Canada within its Americas division.

The US market faced macroeconomic challenges during the year and the phasing out of a contract brewing agreement contributed a negative 3% on financial volume in the Americas division for the year.

In Canada, Coors Light retained its top position in the light beer category and saw growth in shares in the segment in the fourth quarter of 2024.

In the EMEA and APAC, Ožjusko lager in Croatia and the launch of Caraiman in Romania helped to offset some impact of the increasingly competitive environment for Carling in the UK.

Gavin Hattersley, president and chief executive officer of Molson Coors, stated, “2024 was another year of progress for Molson Coors. We continued to advance our strategy and achieved another year of bottom-line growth.

“Amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, we continued to support the health of our brands globally and premiumise our business in several markets while developing plans for premiumisation in the US in 2025."

Vion Offloads Cattle Marketing Operations

German meat producer Vion Food Group has agreed to sell its cattle marketing operations in Neumünster to the marketing association ZNVG.

ZNVG is one of the largest cattle and pig trading organisations in Schleswig-Holstein.

The transaction is expected to close in March 2025, subject to closing conditions.

The Neumünster facility is part of Vion Zucht- und Nutzvieh (ZuN), which will remain under the ownership of Vion along with other locations.

The deal will see nine employees based in Neumünster, out of a total of more than 50 employees of ZuN, joining ZNVG.

“We are pleased to have found a reliable and trustworthy partner in ZNVG to ensure the future of our employees and their close collaboration with our independent shop stewards,” said Philippe Thomas, COO Germany of the Vion Food Group.

Nestlé Purina Launches New Cat Food

Nestlé Purina PetCare has added a new jelly-based cat food item to its Gourmet Revelations range, which it claims will delight felines and their owners.

Gourmet Revelations Fine Cuts in Gelée combines delicate transparent jelly and finely diced tender cuts and is the first-of-its-kind for Purina, the company noted.

The product is available in 57-gram pots in two varieties - chicken and salmon – and in multipack pack sizes of two, four, and 48 pots.

Many pet parents describe their cats as mousse, gravy, or jelly lovers, and the texture of this new product caters to this trait.

It was developed based on the insights of a behavioural study into the impact of the product shape conducted by Purina scientists.

It suggested that the jelly pyramid shape could encourage the full range of natural wide bite/lick-bite/lick/chew behaviours.

Sarah Gallagher, brand manager of Purina Petcare stated, “We’ve undertaken extensive research to develop a product which is perfectly shaped to create the ultimate feline foodie ritual.

“In addition, our patented packaging design is truly unique in the category and helps to offer a premium serve, elevating the serving experience for pet owners who want to pamper their feline companions.”

The new product is being rolled out across various European markets including Italy, France, the UK, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal, Ireland, Belgium, Netherlands, Austria, Czech Republic, Greece, and Malta.

High-Protein Zones In Carrefour Polska

Carrefour Polska has created special high-protein zones in over 80 stores in Poland in response to the growing interest of consumers in these products.

The retailer added that the zone is thematically designed to help health-conscious shoppers find a wide range of high-protein products from various categories in one place.

The assortment includes over 150 products, including yoghurts, desserts and cottage cheeses, cold cuts, pasta, flour, and breakfast cereals, among others.

Carrefour seeks to become a leader in special and functional diets in Poland by supporting its customers in choosing healthy food items as part of its global Act For Food programme.

Piotr Lubiewa-Wieleżyński, director of formats and commercial concept development at Carrefour Polska, stated, "One of the fastest growing ranges in this [special and functional food] category are high-protein products.

"Customers can currently buy over 150 such products at Carrefour, which we have collected in newly created thematic zones. Customers recognise them by their black colour, similar to the one used on packaging by manufacturers of high-protein products."