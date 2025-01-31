ESM’s Retail Recap: Naked Wines; Lidl Germany; Nestlé Mexico; Albert Heijn

Naked Wines has performed in line with expectations in the 13 weeks to 30 December, with a ‘solid’ performance in the Christmas period, according to a trading update issued by the company.

Naked Wines closed in on losses, with revenue down by 8.9% in this period, compared to a decline of 14.3% in the first half of its financial year.

The percentage of active members improved to a negative 10% from 12% in the first half, while ‘core’ member retention increased to 81%.

Revenue per member went up by 2%, year on year, indicating improvements in order frequency and average order value.

CEO Rodrigo Maza stated that the company’s performance was “solid and featured improving trends and positive signals from KPIs”, supported by its strategic initiatives and testing plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sales Grow At Lidl Germany

Lidl achieved sales growth of 5.71% in Germany in 2024, according to the latest YouGov Shopper FMCG figures.

The discounter claimed that it is growing twice as fast as the industry, and that it is leading the food retail sector in Germany.

In the fruit-and-vegetable segment, the discounter achieved growth of 8.4%.

Currently, it offers around 170 fruit and vegetable items.

ADVERTISEMENT

The retailer added that it focuses on developing its fresh product range and intensifying its customer-oriented promotional business.

In 2025, Lidl will continue to place a special focus on the fruit-and-vegetable segment.

Nestlé Mexico To Invest $1bn

Nestlé Mexico plans to invest $1 billion between 2025 and 2027 in expanding its production capabilities in the country.

The food giant will invest in boosting its production capacity at Nestlé Mexico plants in Veracruz, Guanajuato, Querétaro, and the State of Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will also set up a new distribution centre to consolidate Nestlé Mexico into an export centre.

Nestlé México will continue to support the development of the Mexican countryside through its responsible sourcing programmes, designed to transform agricultural communities by providing training and technical assistance, and promoting regenerative agriculture practices.

Fausto Costa, executive president of Nestlé Mexico, stated, “Each investment project for our operations seeks to positively impact the economic development and prosperity of the different states of the Mexican Republic where we operate, strengthen our value chain, and, of course, create shared value for communities and the planet.”

Albert Heijn’s New Baby Products

Albert Heijn has launched a range of affordable own-brand baby and toddler products.

ADVERTISEMENT

The range includes a soft-diaper SKU that dries faster and baby and toddler food items that are more sustainable, the company added.

Constantijn Ninck Blok, director of merchandising and formats at Albert Heijn, stated, “The first thousand days of a child’s life are exciting and often expensive times for parents.

“That is why we focus on maintaining quality, making products more sustainable, and offering convenience and value.”

The Dutch retailer is offering a 40% discount on the new diaper in the week of 10 February, to allow shoppers to try the product.

It has also launched around 30 food products for young children, ranging from porridge to meals in a jar and snacks.