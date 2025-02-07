ESM's Retail Recap: Ontex; Maxima Latvija; Unilever; Asda

Personal hygiene firm Ontex has agreed to sell its Turkish subsidiary to Dilek Grup.

The deal includes Ontex’s business in Türkiye and related export business, as well as its plant in Istanbul.

The division develops, manufactures, commercialises and distributes branded personal hygiene products in Türkiye and the surrounding regions.

The business unit generated sales worth about €90 million in 2024 and is part of Ontex’s Emerging Markets division, which has been classified as discontinued operations.

Dilek Grup distributes fast-moving consumer goods across Türkiye and neighbouring countries, and is diversifying into production of personal care products, among others.

This divestiture will see Ontex approaching the conclusion of its strategic refocus on retail and healthcare brands in Europe and North America.

Ontex aims to complete the transaction in the course of the third quarter of 2025, subject to approval by the Turkish competition authority.

Long-Term Price Cuts At Maxima Latvija

Maxima Latvija has reduced the prices of almost 1,000 local and global branded products on a long-term basis as part of its 'Cenu Līderi'(Price Leaders) initiative.

Prices reduction offers can be availed with the Paldies (Thank you) card on a range of products, including everyday meals and household essentials, as well as branded goods such as Tony's chocolate, Biscoff Lotus biscuit cream, and Ekselencei, among others.

Edvīns Lakstīgala, category management and purchasing director at Maxima Latvija, stated, "We actively follow the economic situation in Latvia and market trends and are aware that people are looking for savings while still wanting to buy their favourite brands. [...]

"We are confident that thanks to the well-thought-out range of offers, every customer will be able to find something suitable for themselves and improve their everyday life with quality branded products that have won the love of people all over the world, as well as tradition-rich local producers [...]."

Unilever Invests In Fragrance Development

Unilever plans to invest €100 million to expand its fragrance development and manufacturing capabilities for its global portfolio.

The move supports its strategy to accelerate growth and increase productivity by gaining greater control over the development and refinement of its fragrances.

Fragrances are a key component in optimising product formulation based on consumer preferences.

It is used across a range of products from shower creams to deodorants to laundry products.

The company has started hiring perfumers in the UK, US and India and will continue to grow its global team with a focus on fragrance development, fragrance evaluation, measurement, testing and data analysis.

Richard Slater, chief R&D officer at Unilever, stated, “By recruiting perfume experts and leveraging new skills, including digital technologies and artificial intelligence, we will help develop unique, high-quality products and fragrances that consumers love and enhance the overall experience of our products, in line with our Growth Action Plan.”

Asda Tests In-Store Vending Machine

Asda is testing a digital vending machine at its Pilsworth store, offering exclusive product sampling for Asda Rewards customers.

The vending machine is designed to drive brand awareness and revolutionise in-store sampling.

It will allow brands to showcase dynamic content on digital screens, drive trials for new products and engage shoppers.

Shoppers can avail of a free product sample from the vending machine by scanning their Asda Rewards loyalty app.

Asda plans to rollout the machine in other 'prominent' in-store locations with the help of its retail media agency LS Eleven Media Services.