ESM's Retail Recap – Retail And FMCG Stories You Might Have Missed

Spanish cooperative Consum distributed €39.3 million in vouchers and discounts between January and July 2024, marking a 5% increase compared to the same period in 2023 [pictured].

Exclusive discounts offered by Consum for member customers resulted in an average saving of €19.7 per person and benefitted more than 1.9 million customers, or 6% more than in 2023.

The cooperative added that it issued more than 13.3 million checks, 7% more than in the same period of the previous year, within its Mundo Consum benefits programme.

Ardagh Announces Renewable Energy Deal

Ardagh Glass Packaging-Europe (AGP-Europe) has entered into a long-term Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) with Rezolv Energy’s St. George solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Bulgaria.

The project will see AGP-Europe sourcing renewable electricity for its glass manufacturing operations across Europe from April 2026.

The VPPA aims to provide 110 GWh per year of renewable electricity to AGP-Europe, over 12 years. It will help the packaging firm meet over 80% of its 2030 renewable electricity targets.

Boparan Holdings Sells European Poultry Business

Boparan Holdings Limited (BHL) has agreed to sell its European poultry business to Boparan Private Office (BPO).

The transaction, worth over €200 million, is subject to Polish anti-trust approval with an anticipated completion date later in September 2024. It will strengthen the balance sheet of 2 Sisters Food Group, enabling it to reduce debt levels.

Under BPO, the European poultry business will cater to European markets and unlock growth opportunities by focusing on quality, animal welfare and sustainability.

Alnatura Announces New Business Plan

Organic retailer Alnatura plans to focus on its core business and invest and develop its own IT infrastructure as it seeks to consolidate its position in the organic market and unlock growth opportunities.

The company will discontinue its partner market model in the first half of 2025 and make the profile of Alnatura branded products more customer-centric. It will also discontinue the Alnatura delivery and collection services in Berlin, Frankfurt and Potsdam on 30 September 2024.

Dia, Unilever Launch Reforestation Drive

Spanish retailer Dia has teamed up with Unilever and Bosquia to participate in a joint action aimed at combatting climate change and restoring affected ecosystems.

For each Unilever laundry care product under the brands Mimosín and Skip sold at Dia stores from 4 to 24 September, a tree will be planted in Spain in areas affected by deforestation.

The trees will be planted by Bosquia, a company specialising in reforestation projects.