Esselunga Expands Online Shopping, Focuses On B2B Customers

Italian supermarket chain Esselunga has expanded its online shopping solutions available to customers, as well as delivery options.

New features include ‘Presto a casa’, with home delivery within three hours of ordering for purchases made through a dedicated app.

Grocery delivery is available only in the areas specified on the app, and in the time slot specified by the customer.

Customers with disabilities can avail of a free delivery service.

As part of its summer promotions, Esselunga is offering home delivery in coastal municipalities in Liguria, Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna for €2.90, for orders over €110.

The retailer is also testing a new quick-commerce service with Deliveroo Hop, for purchases in laEsse stores in the Milan area, in addition to its existing ‘Click and Go’ service, with customer pickup in stores.

Gastronomic Services For B2B Customers

Elsewhere, Esselunga is also betting on dedicated gastronomic services for B2B customers, ranging from appetisers to first courses and desserts.

It offers corporate catering services to employees, who order their lunches via an app the day before and receive their food in a refrigerated locker or vending machine.

Esselunga prepares the food at its plants in Limito di Pioltello, Biandrate and Parma, and uses its van fleet for lunchbox delivery.

In July, the Italian supermarket chain published its third sustainability report, titled ‘Abbiamo a cuore il futuro (We care about the future)’.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.