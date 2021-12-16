Esselunga Opens Its First Store In Vicenza

Italian supermarket chain Esselunga has opened its first supermarket in Vicenza Ponte Alto, featuring 2,500 square metres of sales area and a large underground car park with a capacity for over 400 vehicles.

The store employs around 143 people, of which 128 are new hires, with 69 employees living in Vicenza and in the province.

Esselunga Vicenza

Esselunga di Vicenza is the 170th store in the chain and the sixth opening of 2021 after the Milan supermarket in via Calvi, the laEsse store in Rome, and the recent openings in Varese, Mantua, and Livorno.

As part of the implementation of the project, the retailer invested in modernisation and restructuring of the entire road system in the area and constructed two new roundabouts.

Customers will have access to an assortment of around 18,000 products across various departments, such as fruit and vegetables, bakery, and gastronomy as well as a meat and fish counter.

The retailers suppliers include, among others, 60 from the Vicenza area and over 300 from the Veneto region.

The wine shop includes a sommelier to guide customers in the choice of wines.

The store also features a parapharmacy and offers products from the Elisenda pastry line, created by Esselunga in collaboration with the Cerea family of the starred restaurant Da Vittorio.

Customers will also have access to the Atlantic Bar, Click and Go shopping, and an eco-compactor for the collection and recycling of plastic bottles, the retailer added.

Technology

To streamline and manage shopping independently, Esselunga technology provides modern self-checkout and self-payment tills with the use of a reader.

Moreover, Esselunga has been active for some months in Vicenza with the online shopping service through the website and the dedicated APP.

The retailer pays increased attention to customers with disabilities by offering the service for free, and discounted by 50% for the elderly.

