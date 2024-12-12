Esselunga Opens Leeccelenza Store In Italian Skiing Hub

Italian supermarket chain Esselunga has opened a temporary Leeccellenza store in Cortina d'Ampezzo, a town and skiing centre in the Dolomites.

This upscale store, located on one of the main streets of Cortina d'Ampezzo, is designed to complement the area's aesthetics. It offers a curated selection of fresh produce, deli items, pastries, wines, and features a cafeteria.

The 250-square-metre store, open until 16 March 2025, is a partnership initiative related to the upcoming Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

It will showcase Esselunga's commitment to Italian sports and high-quality products in a welcoming atmosphere.

The store boasts an extensive gourmet selection. Customers can choose from over 60 regional cheeses, selections from France, Switzerland, and Greece; more than 50 preserved delicacies (including fish, pickles, mustards, cheese sauces, and jams); and over 25 types of Italian cured meats.

'Cucina Esselunga'

Esselunga's self-service 'Cucina Esselunga' offers over 250 rotating ready-to-eat meals, including classic and international dishes, and hot rotisserie items.

The selection emphasises local specialties, such as canederli, goulash, and other Tyrolean and Ampezzo dishes, alongside regional cured meats (like Prosciutto di Praga and Speck d'Ampezzo) and cheeses (including aged Val Comelico and other local varieties). Freshly baked bread completes the offering.

Esselunga's Elisenda pastry shop, a collaboration with the Michelin-starred Da Vittorio restaurant, offers a sophisticated selection of cakes, pastries, macarons, and classic desserts like tiramisu and zuppa inglese.

Seasonal offerings include holiday favourites such as panettone (classic, chocolate, and marron glacé), pandoro, Veneziana, strudel, and various other pastries.

Other Products

The store features a wine section with approximately 400 labels from leading Italian and international wineries, including a selection of premium wines and expert sommelier assistance.

Customers can also access over 2,500 additional wines through enoteca.esselunga.it, with nationwide delivery service.

The store's highlight is its 40-seat cafeteria with table service, offering breakfast, lunch, and aperitivo options. The menu features Cucina Esselunga classics alongside local dishes, an extensive wine list, and cocktails.

Monthly rotating menus, emphasising seasonal ingredients, will include gourmet treats, soups, risottos, local specialties, rotisserie items, and tasting boards. Breakfast options include various croissants, Elisenda pastries, and savoury items.

A larger, permanent 'Casa Esselunga' multi-purpose space is also planned for Cortina in 2025.