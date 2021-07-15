ESM Magazine

Esselunga Pledges To Plant Three Million Trees By 2030

Published on Jul 15 2021

Italian supermarket chain Esselunga has pledged to plant three million trees by 2030 in the metropolitan city of Milan.

The initiative is part of the retailer's renewed environmental commitments, supporting the urban forestry project, Forestami.

Attention to the environment and support for communities are two pillars of Esselunga's sustainability strategy, which, over the years, have led to the implementation of numerous initiatives aimed at developing the territory and protecting the environment, the retailer added.

Impact Of The Project

The planting of trees will clean the air, combat the effects of climate change, and improve the quality of life of citizens.

The project will see the enhancement and implementation of green systems to support policies and projects aimed at promoting urban forestry activities and build a Metropolitan Park in the Milan area.

The Forestami project aligns with the philosophy of Esselunga and enhances the city of Milan, the retailer noted.

Esselunga has focused its activities around designing eco-friendly shops and maintaining green spaces.

In addition, it has implemented measures to maintain municipal public parks and redevelop uncultivated areas into urban parks.

So far, the retailer has built a total of 64,000 square metres of green roofs and managed 950,000 square metres of public and private green spaces, including over 40 public areas under sponsorship.

The company reported sales of €8.37 billion in 2020, up 2.9% year-on-year, ahead of the market average of +2.2%, driven by e-commerce sales.

