52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

EU Ice Cream Production Declined 1.4% In 2023: Eurostat

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
EU Ice Cream Production Declined 1.4% In 2023: Eurostat

Ice cream production in the EU amounted to 3.2 billion litres in 2023, reflecting a decline of 1.4% compared to 3.3 billion litres in 2022.

Among EU countries, Germany led the way in ice cream production during the year with 612 million litres, followed by France with 568 million litres, and Italy with 527 million litres, according to the latest data from Eurostat.

In terms of average prices, Germany produced the lowest-priced ice cream at €1.8 per litre, followed by Lithuania at €1.9 per litre, Czechia at €2.0 per litre, and Sweden at € 2.1 per litre.

In France, the average price was €2.2 per litre, while in Italy, it was €2.6 per litre.

Elsewhere, Austria produced the most expensive ice cream, with an average price of € 7.7 per litre, followed by Hungary at €4.8 per litre, and Greece at €3.7 per litre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ice Cream Exports

EU countries exported 261 million kilograms of ice cream, worth €1.04 billion, to non-EU countries in 2023.

Imports of ice cream from non-EU countries amounted to 56 million kilograms, valued at €217 million.

The volume of exports increased by 5% compared with 249 million kilograms in 2022, while extra-EU imports decreased by 8% in 2023 to 61 million kilograms.

France accounted for 20% of EU ice cream exports to non-EU countries during the year, at 52 million kilograms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The country emerged as the largest ice cream exporter in the EU, ahead of the Netherlands, which accounted for 14% of exports at 35 million kilograms.

Germany's exports amounted to 29 million kilograms, or 11% of the total, and Italy's share was also 11% at 28 million kilograms. Ireland exported 24 million kilograms of ice cream, accounting for 9% of total EU exports.

Read More: Ferrero Unveils Nutella Ice Cream For Summer

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

US Consumer Prices Increase As Expected In July
US Consumer Prices Increase As Expected In July
2
Retail

Coca-Cola Collaborates With Oreo To Launch Limited-Edition Drink
Coca-Cola Collaborates With Oreo To Launch Limited-Edition Drink
3
Retail

Starbucks Appoints Chipotle's Niccol As CEO In Surprise Move
Starbucks Appoints Chipotle's Niccol As CEO In Surprise Move
4
Retail

GPA Narrows Losses In Second Quarter, Revenues Rise 2.5%
GPA Narrows Losses In Second Quarter, Revenues Rise 2.5%
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com