EU Ice Cream Production Declined 1.4% In 2023: Eurostat

Ice cream production in the EU amounted to 3.2 billion litres in 2023, reflecting a decline of 1.4% compared to 3.3 billion litres in 2022.

Among EU countries, Germany led the way in ice cream production during the year with 612 million litres, followed by France with 568 million litres, and Italy with 527 million litres, according to the latest data from Eurostat.

In terms of average prices, Germany produced the lowest-priced ice cream at €1.8 per litre, followed by Lithuania at €1.9 per litre, Czechia at €2.0 per litre, and Sweden at € 2.1 per litre.

In France, the average price was €2.2 per litre, while in Italy, it was €2.6 per litre.

Elsewhere, Austria produced the most expensive ice cream, with an average price of € 7.7 per litre, followed by Hungary at €4.8 per litre, and Greece at €3.7 per litre.

Ice Cream Exports

EU countries exported 261 million kilograms of ice cream, worth €1.04 billion, to non-EU countries in 2023.

Imports of ice cream from non-EU countries amounted to 56 million kilograms, valued at €217 million.

The volume of exports increased by 5% compared with 249 million kilograms in 2022, while extra-EU imports decreased by 8% in 2023 to 61 million kilograms.

France accounted for 20% of EU ice cream exports to non-EU countries during the year, at 52 million kilograms.

The country emerged as the largest ice cream exporter in the EU, ahead of the Netherlands, which accounted for 14% of exports at 35 million kilograms.

Germany's exports amounted to 29 million kilograms, or 11% of the total, and Italy's share was also 11% at 28 million kilograms. Ireland exported 24 million kilograms of ice cream, accounting for 9% of total EU exports.

