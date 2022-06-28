Eurocash Subsidiary Euro Sklep Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Polish retailer Eurocash Group has announced that its franchise chain Euro Sklep is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Established in 1997 by a dozen entrepreneurs from Podbeskidzie, the chain now comprises over 460 outlets in Southern Poland, making it one of the leading franchise networks in the region.

Euro Sklep's store network spans 11 provinces, with daily footfall of approximately 200,000.

Magdalena Pajor, director of the Euro Sklep Franchise Network, commented, "In the south of Poland, our network is the most famous and, in fact, permanently inscribed in the local landscape. People know Euro Sklep, trust us, and willingly come back to us for everyday shopping. Behind us, there is a tradition, a long history of development in these markets that grow and change with us."

Anniversary Celebrations

To mark the occasion, the retailer has renewed its market strategy with the introduction of a new Polish slogan, which means 'with you in mind'.

It emphasises the business' local character and close and long-term relationships with customers.

Euro Sklep has also launched a new visual identity for store interiors, with the first remodelled outlet opening in May in Koszyce Małe in the Lesser Poland Voivodeship.

"Both the shop windows as well as the marketing and commercial materials of Euro Sklep are now more modern and pleasant to receive. We also went a step further, redesigning the space in the store to facilitate its navigation and improve shopping," Pajor added.

Euro Sklep App

The retailer has also rolled out a new Euro Sklep app to improve the shopping experience of customers.

Shoppers will have access to its newsletter and private-label range, among others, through the app.

It will also facilitate direct contact with the selected outlets and allow customers to create and share their shopping lists with friends and family members.

The app will also enable store owners to offer customised discounts for shoppers.

Pajor stated, "We are currently developing a new functionality for franchisees, which will enable them to create their own promotions and inform customers about them via push notifications on the phone screen.

"We will continuously analyse data from the application and develop it, but the first feedback we received from users was very positive."

