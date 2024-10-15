EuroCommerce Calls For Enforcement Of Rules On Third-Country Marketplaces

EuroCommerce, which represents the retail and wholesale sector in Europe, has called for ‘more effective and efficient enforcement of EU rules’ to ensure that the products available to shoppers in Europe are safe, not misleading, and in compliance with all EU rules.

The Brussels-based body has launched a campaign that seeks to ensure more effective and efficient enforcement against unfair competition from third-country players, under the banner #Compliance4All.

EuroCommerce director general Christel Delberghe launched the campaign during a panel discussion with commissioner Didier Reynders and chair of the internal market committee in the European Parliament, MEP Anna Cavazzini, at the European Commission’s International Product Safety Week conference.

Consumer Protection

“The EU has the highest level of consumer protection and product safety in the world,” Delberghe commented, “but, increasingly, we fall short on enforcing our own rules – particularly when it comes to third-country traders and marketplaces. Many national-authority networks are looking at enforcement of EU rules, but are not working efficiently together.”

Regulatory Standards

EuroCommerce highlighted the challenges faced by EU-based retailers and wholesalers, which must comply with strict regulatory standards while increasingly competing against non-compliant third-country companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The influx of non-compliant products and misleading offers from these external players jeopardises consumer safety and creates an uneven playing field, EuroCommerce added, with EU businesses shouldering the costs of compliance. This issue affects several sectors, including toys, cosmetics, textiles, shoes and electronics.

“We need an immediate, coherent and coordinated enforcement strategy from all relevant enforcement authorities and the European Commission,” Delberghe added. “This is crucial for the safety of consumers and to maintain a vibrant, innovative and diverse European retail sector by 2030.”