Europe Congratulates Trump, Amid Worries About Trade, Ukraine

European leaders congratulated Donald Trump on his US presidential election victory, saying they were ready to work with him but would defend Europe's interests, amid worries about the impact of a Trump return to the White House.

Given turbulent transatlantic relations in his previous term, his strong criticism of NATO, his ambivalent view of Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion and stance on climate change, many European officials had said ahead of Tuesday's election they were worried about a Trump win.

However, leaders were quick with messages to the Republican former president.

Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 6, 2024

Macron, who was among the first EU leaders to publicly congratulate Trump, added in a later message that he had talked with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to ensure they would together defend Europe's interests and values.

Je viens d’échanger avec le chancelier @OlafScholz. Nous allons œuvrer pour une Europe plus unie, plus forte, plus souveraine dans ce nouveau contexte. En coopérant avec les États-Unis d’Amérique et en défendant nos intérêts et nos valeurs. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 6, 2024

Trump clinched the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency, according to media outlets and data providers Edison Research and Decision Desk HQ.

Alongside foreign policy, European trade could face a bumpy ride: Trump said last month that the European Union would have to "pay a big price" for not buying enough American exports if he won the election.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen also pressed the point that avoiding trade wars would be in the US interest as well as Europe's.

"Let us work together on a transatlantic partnership that continues to deliver for our citizens," she said. "Millions of jobs and billions in trade and investment on each side of the Atlantic depend on the dynamism and stability of our economic relationship."

Trade Tensions, Ukraine War

Trump has said he will impose a 10% tariff on imports from all countries, and 60% duties on imports from China.

These would hit supply chains throughout the world, likely triggering retaliation and raising costs, and China seeking to divert its exports towards Europe, economists warn.

Barclays has warned of possible 'high single-digit' percentage drops in European earnings should trade conflicts reignite.

NATO chief Mark Rutte was among many others in Europe who congratulated Trump and hoped for good cooperation, with several ministers and leaders saying his return to the White House would require Europe to take greater responsibility for its security.

I just congratulated @realDonaldTrump on his election as President of the United States. His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through #NATO. — Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) November 6, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy heaped praise on Trump, despite what could be a shift in Washington toward his country. Trump has criticised the level of US support for Ukraine's war effort and before the election promised to end the conflict before even taking office in January, without explaining how.

Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is at odds with most of his EU peers and who unlike other EU leaders had openly endorsed Trump's presidential bid, said earlier this week that Europe would need to rethink its support of Ukraine if Trump won the presidency.

He posted enthusiastic messages on X early on Wednesday.

The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World! — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) November 6, 2024

Dozens of European leaders will be in Budapest together on Thursday for a European Political Community summit where they are likely to discuss how to respond to Trump's win, ahead of a meeting of EU leaders where that is on the agenda.

Division Among Europeans

Eurointelligence said in a note that Trump's victory could sow divisions among Europeans.

"Contrary to claims, Europe is not prepared for the economic impact of higher tariffs, the likely U-turn on Ukraine, and defence spending ultimatums – we expect the EU to divide on similar lines to the US itself," it said in a note.

Like Orban, other far-right politicians across Europe rushed to congratulate Trump.

"This was an election of the working population in the US," Alice Weidel, co-leader for Germany's Alternative for Germany said on X. "It was a vote against mass migration, it was a vote against economic decline."

Far-right leader Geert Wilders, who heads the largest party in The Netherlands' governing coalition, said on X early on Wednesday: " CONGRATULATIONS PRESIDENT TRUMP! CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!"