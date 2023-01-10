EuroShop 2023 Announces Retail Technology Stage and Connected Retail Stage Lineups

EuroShop has announced a bumper lineup of speakers for the Retail Technology Stage and Connected Retail Stage, both part of the Retail Technology dimension at the forthcoming trade fair, taking place from 26 February to 2 March in Düsseldorf.

Both stages will feature an extensive series of lectures and discussions over the five days of the event, including presentations from exhibitors and their retail partners, and will be free of charge for anyone attending EuroShop 2023.

The Retail Technology Stage is located at Hall 6 Stand I 61, the Connected Retail Stage at Hall 6 Stand I 03. All presentations will be interpreted simultaneously (German/English), and both stages can also be followed as a livestream at www.euroshop.de.

Retail Technology Stage

Among the highlights of the Retail Technology stage will be the following presentations:

SMART CART Project Doomed to Fail? – There’s a Better Way. Featuring Frank Heinrich of Pentland Firth Software GmbH, part of EDEKA Minden-Hannover Stiftung & Co. KG.

Value Added Friction: A New Way to Look at Loss Prevention at Self-Checkout. Featuring James Frank, innovations consultant at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions.

End-to-End Digitalisation in Claim Management. Featuring Reiner Sailer of Markant Services International and Anke Schmidt, Dirk Rossmann GmbH.

RFID as a Key Driver for the Evolution of Fashion Retail. Featuring Michał Wesołowski, strategic account manager, Checkpoint Systems, and Alexander Yashin, senior data analyst, LPP.

The Future of Facilities Navigating through Sustainability Objectives and the Energy Crisis with Rich Asset Data and Automation. Featuring Lena Fahey, principal product manager, ServiceChannel; David Schalenbourg, director, Delhaize Technics; and Siddarth Shetty, chief business development officer, ServiceChannel.

Connected Retail Stage

The Connected Retail Stage will explore the key challenges arising from changes to shopper behaviour, and the merging of distribution channels. Presentations are set to include:

Rethinking Unsold Merchandise? Get Inventory Back in the Game. Featuring Peter Hanko, head of sales, Ydistri, and Tomas Pimpara, head of logistics, RossmannCzech Republic.

How RFID Contributes to the End-to-End Supply Chain of C&A. Featuring Ivette Kint, business unit director Benelux & Finland, Checkpoint Systems, and Hans Peter Scheidt of C&A Services GmbH & Co. OHG.

How Grocery Retailers can Gain Market Share from their Competitors. Featuring Jacob Tveraabak, CEO StrongPoint, and Niklas Zeitlin, head of online operations, Coop Sweden.

Immersive Commerce & the Metaverse. Featuring Xenia Giese and Shish Shridhar, Microsoft Germany; Orlando Ribas Fernandes, CEO, Fashable; and Antonio Squeo, chief innovation officer, Hevolus.

Business Case – Digital Twin used at E center Warnow Park. Featuring Stephan Cunäus, CEO, E center Warnow Park, and Till Zehnle, business developer, Captana GmbH / SES-Imagotag.

All lecture topics and speakers on both Stages can be downloaded at www.euroshop.de/de/Programm/Stages.

Read More: EuroShop Counting Down To 2023 Edition

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.