Retail

Eurospin, Famila, iperFamila Offer Best Customer Service In Italy

Eurospin was awarded the first place in ‘Italy's Best Customer Service 2022-2023’ ranking in the ‘Food Discounter’ category, ahead of Aldi and Lidl.

The independent survey, conducted by Italian daily ‘Corriere della Sera’ with Statista, identified 522 brands with the best customer service in ten categories, by polling 16,000 consumers across 182 product categories.

Famila topped the 'Supermarket’ category, edging out Despar, Esselunga, Coop and Tigros.

The same company, but through the iperFamila brand, was also the winner in the ‘Hypermarket’ category, followed by Pam Superstore, Esselunga Superstore, Ipermercati Conad, and iperCoop.

Other Winners

Other winners include Twinings Italia (in the ‘Tea & Coffee’ category); Foodracers (‘Home Food Delivery’); Natura Sì (‘Organic Stores’); and Amazon (“Online Megastores’).

The ‘Italy’s Best Customer Service’ awards provide a snapshot of companies in Italy that are closest to their customers.

The companies were assessed on five parameters: service availability, customer orientation, professional competence, quality of communication, variety of solutions offered.

These parameters accounted for 50% of the vote, while the rest was determined by the propensity to recommend the companies.

Elsewhere, Italian retailer Conad and technology group Intema have signed an agreement to boost the supermarket chain's e-commerce capabilities by developing Conad's national web customer support service centre in Potenza, Basilicata, as well as implement e-commerce and customer care solutions across the network.

In February of this year, Iper, Eurospin and Coop Alleanza 3.0 announced new partnerships with online delivery players, as consumer demand for food deliveries continues to grow in the country.

Article by Branislav Pekic.

